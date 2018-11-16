First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $730,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

