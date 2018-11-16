First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $856,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc (W)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $73,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $371,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,209 shares of company stock valued at $58,217,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/first-mercantile-trust-co-has-856000-stake-in-wayfair-inc-w.html.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.