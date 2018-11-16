First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after buying an additional 6,929,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after buying an additional 1,767,298 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $55,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,656,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 346,174 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 113.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 479,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 254,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.22 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,955,664 shares of company stock valued at $296,325,762. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

