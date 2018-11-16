First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.92. 15,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,444 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

