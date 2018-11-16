First Trust Advisors LP Buys 76,221 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $238,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of GT stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.08). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

