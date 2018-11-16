First Trust Advisors LP Invests $7.33 Million in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 351,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $13.29 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 95.12%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

