First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.66% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $80,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,939,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,601,000 after buying an additional 528,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after buying an additional 922,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after buying an additional 1,031,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 91,818 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd.

