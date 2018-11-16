Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Sells $43,275.00 in Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $44,550.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

FIT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 166,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,390. Fitbit Inc has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. MED upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fitbit by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 48,023 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fitbit by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,131,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 863,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 736.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

