Five Below Inc (FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other Five Below news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,598.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

