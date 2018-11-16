Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 873.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after buying an additional 6,846,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,654,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 218.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after buying an additional 2,798,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after buying an additional 1,907,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,078,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $457,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,442 shares of company stock worth $17,675,917 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

