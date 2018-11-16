FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $174,000 Position in Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,972 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mvb Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVBF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the second quarter worth about $408,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

