Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,094,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 225,999 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 331,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 234.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 237,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 252,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

