Forsta AP Fonden Has $40.08 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 289,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $247,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 750,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 35,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

