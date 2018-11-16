Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

LaSalle Hotel Properties stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/forsta-ap-fonden-lowers-holdings-in-lasalle-hotel-properties-lho.html.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.