Forsta AP Fonden Sells 49,400 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.37 and a 52-week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

