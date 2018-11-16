Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,500 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

