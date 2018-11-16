Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPT opened at $27.48 on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

