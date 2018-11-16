Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 94,958 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,958 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $86,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 299.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 457,873 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 166,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 229,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

