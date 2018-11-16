Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

