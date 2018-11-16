Fortive Corp (FTV) Insider William W. Pringle Sells 476 Shares

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,802.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 1,918,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,039. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,072,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,524,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,037,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,134,000 after purchasing an additional 984,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

