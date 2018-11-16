Forward Air Co. (FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 7th

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.52. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.81 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $118,921.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $567,218.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,632. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/forward-air-co-fwrd-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-on-december-7th.html.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.