Francesca’s (FRAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel products. The Company operates a chain of retail boutiques in the United States. It offers apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts to female customers. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Website, francescascollections.com. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

FRAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Francesca’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 76,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,498. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.43. Francesca’s has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. Francesca’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Francesca’s will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at $862,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martyn R. Redgrave bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,487.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 76.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 501,099 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 341.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

