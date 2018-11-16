Francs (FRN) Price Tops $0.0034

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Francs coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Francs has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Francs has a market cap of $0.00 and $136.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00765713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001215 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Francs Coin Profile

Francs (FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,542,067 coins. The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs. Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Francs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

