Franklin Covey (FC) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

“We expect to see a significant increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in FY/19 and beyond, as the large amounts of high-profit margin deferred revenue become recognized as revenue and income.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

