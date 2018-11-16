Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Electric worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $51.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $90,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $75,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $340,430. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

