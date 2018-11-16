Freehold Royalties’ (FRHLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRHLF. CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 2,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

