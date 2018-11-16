Frontline (FRO) Issues Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 47.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Frontline has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.8% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,353,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 1,894,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 34.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

