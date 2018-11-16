Frontline Ltd (FRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 589.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 662,138 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 71.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 180,682 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 27,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.33 and a beta of 0.97. Frontline has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

