FS Investment (FSIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.16

Shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 13206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSIC. ValuEngine downgraded FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. National Securities boosted their target price on shares of FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million. FS Investment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts expect that FS Investment Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 11.53%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSIC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 8.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 17.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 85.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 127,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Investment during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

