FunFair Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, C2CX, Livecoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $46.41 million and $5.12 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00143514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00228006 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.09978576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010091 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,365,813,789 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io, Livecoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

