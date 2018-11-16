FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Andeavor Logistics LP Issued By SunTrust Banks (ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Andeavor Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ANDX stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.63. Andeavor Logistics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,442,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 65.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 602,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 238,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 19,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,981.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 164.14%.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

