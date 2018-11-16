FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Issued By Northcoast Research

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $11.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.22.

NYSE COO opened at $257.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $280.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

In other news, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $1,925,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $14,800,841.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,872,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,740,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

