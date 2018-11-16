FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.95). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $27.18 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,421,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

