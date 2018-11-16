FY2018 Earnings Forecast for BB&T Co. (BBT) Issued By FIG Partners

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for BB&T in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. FIG Partners currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BB&T’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the third quarter worth about $102,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the third quarter worth about $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

