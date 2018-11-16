FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Global Net Lease Inc Issued By B. Riley (GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Net Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 91,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

