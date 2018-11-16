FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $1.36 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,792,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,359,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 982.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 385,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

