FY2018 Earnings Forecast for RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for RA Medical Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMED. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RMED stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMED. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.