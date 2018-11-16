FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Street Capital Group Inc (SCB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Street Capital Group Inc (TSE:SCB) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Street Capital Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.80 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Street Capital Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Street Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Street Capital Group from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

SCB stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. Street Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Street Capital Group Company Profile

Street Capital Group Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the mortgage lending business in Canada. It provides a broad lineup of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers, as well as sells the mortgages. The company offers residential mortgage loans primarily through its network of independent mortgage brokers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Street Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Street Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.