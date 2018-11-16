FY2018 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Boosted by Analyst (ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

ALB stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

