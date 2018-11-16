FY2018 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Decreased by Cormark (ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Algoma Central in a report released on Wednesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Shares of ALC opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.68%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in four segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates 13 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carrier.

