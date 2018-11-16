FY2018 EPS Estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

