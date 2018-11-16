FY2018 EPS Estimates for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Lowered by Analyst

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of InnerWorkings in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. InnerWorkings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

INWK opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.87 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart bought 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.