FY2018 EPS Estimates for Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Raised by Leerink Swann

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scpharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.07). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

SCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scpharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 21,048.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,105 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

