FY2018 EPS Estimates for Smart Sand Inc (SND) Reduced by Analyst

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Smart Sand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 3.11.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Smart Sand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smart Sand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 611,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman acquired 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

