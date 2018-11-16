FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Tech Data Corp Issued By Northcoast Research (TECD)

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tech Data in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.85. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tech Data’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECD. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $108.62.

Tech Data announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the third quarter worth $32,431,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tech Data by 11,850.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tech Data by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 317,967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tech Data by 89.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 309,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the second quarter worth $25,114,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

