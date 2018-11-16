FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tahoe Resources Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (THO)

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tahoe Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $4.49 price objective on the stock.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THO. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$6.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

TSE THO opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Tahoe Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$7.27.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.