FY2022 EPS Estimates for Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Increased by Analyst

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forty Seven in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of FTSV opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Forty Seven has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,751,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ravi Mhatre purchased 166,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,516,218.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

