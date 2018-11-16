Gabelli Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for GNC Holdings Inc (GNC)

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) – Gabelli lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GNC in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Gabelli analyst D. Witkowski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). GNC had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GNC in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of GNC in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of GNC stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. GNC has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNC. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GNC in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GNC by 78.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GNC by 31.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GNC by 30.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

