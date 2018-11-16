Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National CineMedia worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $569.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.83.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 50,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $367,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

