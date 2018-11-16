Gabelli Funds LLC Has $965,000 Position in MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MVC Capital were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MVC Capital by 32.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter worth $113,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MVC Capital by 8.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MVC Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 5,291 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $51,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 492,429 shares of company stock worth $4,643,031 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MVC Capital stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 63.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MVC Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -176.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MVC Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

MVC Capital Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

